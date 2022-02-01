Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $25,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Post by 849.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Post by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,373,000 after acquiring an additional 82,725 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Post by 11.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after acquiring an additional 138,110 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Post by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 529,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,349,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Post by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POST opened at $105.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.76. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $91.79 and a one year high of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

