Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 401,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $29,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 292.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 58.3% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.77. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.