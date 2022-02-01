Gabelli Funds LLC Has $32.06 Million Stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 84.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 898,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,717,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kaman were worth $32,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE KAMN opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 363.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.21 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 727.34%.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

