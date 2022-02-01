Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Up 40.8% in January

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,900 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the December 31st total of 348,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.91.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of SUUIF opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.