Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $197.28 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $146.18 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

