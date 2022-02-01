Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $4,041,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,883 shares of company stock valued at $59,644,645 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $131.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.05. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The company has a market cap of $253.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

