Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMLX stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.