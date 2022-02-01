TheStreet Downgrades Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.25.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $3,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,733 shares of company stock worth $15,654,212. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 248,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 46,080 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

