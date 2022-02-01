Everipedia Hits Market Capitalization of $90.33 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $90.33 million and $3.58 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050706 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.22 or 0.07170224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,804.89 or 0.99683866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,447,102 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

