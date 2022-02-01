Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.15. Xilinx posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.91.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $282,094,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 110.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $478,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Xilinx by 56.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,342,416 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $504,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,786 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx stock opened at $198.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.