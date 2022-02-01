Analysts Set Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Target Price at $183.99

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $145.92 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $102.57 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

