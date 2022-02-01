Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $49.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.32.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,584 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Tapestry by 771.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $76,658,000 after buying an additional 1,833,105 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Tapestry by 427.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,668,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,752,000 after buying an additional 1,352,080 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,231,000 after buying an additional 1,207,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $31.15 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

