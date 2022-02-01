Gabelli Funds LLC Has $45.46 Million Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,252,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $45,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth approximately $3,630,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 56.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 10.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

