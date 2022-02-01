Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 463,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,296 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $45,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 59.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.88 and a 200 day moving average of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

