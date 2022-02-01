Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,629 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Workday were worth $70,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $253.01 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.60 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,811.53, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.68.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.29.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

