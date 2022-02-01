Waters (NYSE:WAT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Waters (NYSE:WAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Waters updated its Q1 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.75-$12.00 EPS.

WAT stock opened at $320.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters has a 12 month low of $258.91 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.62.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

