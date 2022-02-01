Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires New Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,694 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of HP by 19.3% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,664 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $220,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in HP by 0.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,956 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in HP by 49.7% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 37,337 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 258.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,997.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,178 shares of company stock worth $12,014,707 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

