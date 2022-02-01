Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases New Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 423,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,847,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $230,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,323.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK stock opened at $196.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $14,090,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,925 shares of company stock worth $64,252,489 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.