Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $82.28 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $82,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after acquiring an additional 990,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after acquiring an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after acquiring an additional 407,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in ServiceNow by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after acquiring an additional 395,021 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $585.78 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $601.68 and its 200-day moving average is $624.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.85, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

