Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $147,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.80.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $174.65 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.43 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.06 and its 200 day moving average is $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

