Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $132.74 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 437.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,798,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,463,840 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Hologic were worth $132,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average is $74.14.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

