Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 62,157 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,142,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,157 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $123,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Donaldson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Innovative Portfolios lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.98.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

