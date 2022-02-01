Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 499,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $72,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 61.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $74,586,000 after acquiring an additional 195,635 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $20,592,317. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

NKE stock opened at $148.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

