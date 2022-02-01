Bell Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,262 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,159,000 after purchasing an additional 399,577 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,595,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,073,000 after purchasing an additional 56,077 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,527,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,414,000 after purchasing an additional 191,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,601,000 after purchasing an additional 958,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.