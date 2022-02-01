Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 208 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $351.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $355.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.61. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $300.14 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

