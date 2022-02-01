CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Reduced by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 46.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $106.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $109.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

