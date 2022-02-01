Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $369.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $380.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $287.60 and a 1 year high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.