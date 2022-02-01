Brokerages Expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Navigator posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter.

Navigator stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.95 million, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 2.25. Navigator has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

