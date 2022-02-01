Analysts Set Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Target Price at $32.60

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNS opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

