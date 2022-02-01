Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Short Interest Update

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the December 31st total of 798,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 89,830 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWIR opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $553.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.10.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

