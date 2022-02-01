Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Short Interest Down 40.3% in January

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 985,200 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the December 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SOVO stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.51 million. Analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

