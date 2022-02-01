Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,800 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 721,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 116,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 147,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

