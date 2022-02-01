Rise (RISE) Trading Up 13.5% This Week

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. Rise has a market capitalization of $722,409.54 and approximately $19.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rise has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00065302 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001097 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000814 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 192,917,443 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

