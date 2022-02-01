THORChain (RUNE) Market Cap Hits $1.41 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $34.91 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for $4.25 or 0.00010929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050706 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.22 or 0.07170224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,804.89 or 0.99683866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006692 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

