Short Interest in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Grows By 74.6%

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the December 31st total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CERN opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. Cerner has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Cerner by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 438,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cerner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.