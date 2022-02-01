Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Short Interest Update

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 719,500 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 995,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clever Leaves by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clever Leaves by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares during the period. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLVR stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Clever Leaves has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 173.72% and a negative return on equity of 36.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLVR shares. dropped their target price on shares of Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Clever Leaves from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

