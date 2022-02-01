Mark Crawford Buys 973 Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Stock

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) insider Mark Crawford acquired 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.64) per share, with a total value of £6,976.41 ($9,379.42).
Mark Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 14th, Mark Crawford acquired 1,137 shares of Team17 Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 745 ($10.02) per share, with a total value of £8,470.65 ($11,388.34).
Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 719.92 ($9.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. Team17 Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 382 ($5.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 870 ($11.70). The company has a market capitalization of £946.50 million and a PE ratio of 42.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 733.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 752.69.
Team17 Group Company Profile
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
