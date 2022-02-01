Mark Crawford Buys 973 Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Stock

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) insider Mark Crawford acquired 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.64) per share, with a total value of £6,976.41 ($9,379.42).

Mark Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Mark Crawford acquired 1,137 shares of Team17 Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 745 ($10.02) per share, with a total value of £8,470.65 ($11,388.34).

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 719.92 ($9.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. Team17 Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 382 ($5.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 870 ($11.70). The company has a market capitalization of £946.50 million and a PE ratio of 42.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 733.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 752.69.

TM17 has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.43) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.55) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.55) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 846.14 ($11.38).

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

