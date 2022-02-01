MASQ (MASQ) Hits Market Cap of $4.42 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and $95,623.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050706 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.22 or 0.07170224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,804.89 or 0.99683866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006692 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,788,456 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MASQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.