Short Interest in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Increases By 59.4%

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 913,200 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the December 31st total of 573,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $72,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 41,500 shares of company stock worth $226,830. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CalAmp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 26.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAMP shares. lowered their target price on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

CalAmp stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $213.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.40.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CalAmp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

