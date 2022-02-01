Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY22 guidance to $6.28 to $6.51 EPS.

Shares of BR stock opened at $159.22 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

