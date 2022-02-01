Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 34,497 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 186.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,497 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Altria Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

