Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.