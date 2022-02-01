Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 23.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 70.9% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 57,009 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 279,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 10.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.51.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

