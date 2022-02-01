Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 207.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Aflac by 309.6% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.69.

AFL stock opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

