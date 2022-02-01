Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $947,000 Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth $438,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth $605,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 14.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth $6,259,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.29.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LEA opened at $167.32 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $144.77 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.21.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

