Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Synaptics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68,590 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $2,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $210.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $100.71 and a 12-month high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

