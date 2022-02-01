Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 123.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.89) to €4.40 ($4.94) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

