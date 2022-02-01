Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 29,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Compass Point downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $21.14.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

