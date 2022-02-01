Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.