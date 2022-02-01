ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.09.

